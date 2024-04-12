It was a double feature of horror when a man dressed like the killer in the Scream movies killed his neighbor with a chainsaw, cops say.

According to lawmen, Zak Moyer, 30, burst into the Lehighton, Pennsylvania, home of 59-year-old Edward Whitehead Jr. on March 25 wearing a black outfit and Ghostface mask and attacked him with a knife and battery-operated chainsaw because he believed his neighbor had killed women and children last year.

Moyer went home after and watched a movie until police came, court documents claim.

Whitehead’s niece Megan Bernosky calls the crime “mind-numbing” and reveals, “I don’t think anybody has truly had it all set in at this point.”

When police and emergency responders arrived at Whitehead’s home, they say they found him with “a large bleeding wound to the right side of the head” along with cuts on his right arm and injuries on his hands that were “consistent with defensive wounds.”

Courtesy of Carbon County Sheriff’s Office

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, authorities say Moyer was caught on surveillance video leaving Whitehead’s house through the back door and disappearing into his home next door. Cops surrounded Moyer’s house and the suspect eventually surrendered peacefully.

According to the criminal complaint, Moyer admitted stabbing Whitehead in the head and then hiding the chainsaw and knife in his own house.

Moyer and Whitehead had apparently gotten into an argument earlier in the day. A neighbor says Moyer had posted a note on his window that read, “Ed murdered women and kids. Eddie Junior [Whitehead’s son] murdered women and kids last summer.”

Cops say they don’t take those accusations seriously and have no plans to investigate them. Meanwhile, Moyer’s dad, Francis, has also been arrested and accused of harassing Whitehead’s family.

The victim’s distraught relatives describe the maintenance worker as a kind, loving man who had a distinctive laugh. “You never knew if he was stressed or frustrated when you were with him,” says Jennifer Whitehead, another niece. “He just was a rock to a lot of people, and I wish people got to see that of him.”

Whitehead, a Navy veteran, also leaves behind a widow and two sons. “I think it’s safe to say that we want absolute justice for our uncle,” says Megan. “He deserves that!”