Ahead of her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how her 15-year-old son feels about her company selling a wide selection of sex toys.

In a sneak peek clip of the Wednesday, October 20, episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ final season of her popular daytime talk show, the actress, 49, opened up about how her youngest child, Moses, feels about her company, Goop, selling vibrators.

“Can I tell you the sweetest thing? This really happened,” Gwyneth told Ellen, 63, after the comedian briefly showed the audience Goop’s Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator. “A few months ago, he said, ‘Mom, I was really embarrassed for a minute that Goop sold vibrators and then I realized that, no, this is great. You’re making people feel not embarrassed to buy something and that’s great. You’re a feminist.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, my dear!'”

Gwyneth, who shares Moses and her daughter, Apple, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin, added that her son was probably “still embarrassed,” but at least he was “putting a good spin on it.”

Moses, a member of a more woke younger generation, is clearly pro-feminism, but he still is afraid of a bra strap.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Earlier in the sneak peek, Ellen displayed the Shakespeare in Love actress’ birthday photo from 2020, in which she appears nude outside of her home — an idea her team pitched to help promote Goop’s body butter. The Oscar award winner admitted that she had to take the photo herself, leaning the camera against a fence, undressing and getting into position for the shot.

“Why did you have to set it up and run back into that position?” the talk show host asked.

“Well, [my husband, Brad Falchuk,] wasn’t there. I’m not going to ask my kids to take the picture,” Gwyneth responded. “Or the gardener! Who am I going to get?”

“Well, not the gardener, but your kid could do that,” the Finding Dory star said.

“My son, he doesn’t even want to see a bra strap!” Gwyneth joked.

In an interview published on October 19, Gwyneth admitted to Entertainment Tonight that when it comes to the topic of sex, she tried to remain “neutral” with her children.

“I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it,” she said. “I try to just be curious, and teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex, ever. I sort of follow their lead and luckily, in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds and the bees parts. Then I am there for any questions, but the questions are pretty minimal.”

She added that one bit of advice she does tell her teenager is to “stay really close to [their] own truth.”

“I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you, is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth. Because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white-knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself,” Gwyneth said. “I will always just encourage my children to really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen if something feels right, and to act from that place.”