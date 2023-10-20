A sweet celebration! Gwen Stefani’s three kids Kingston, Zuma and Apollo joined their pop star mother and stepfather Blake Shelton in a rare family appearance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 19, for Gwen’s induction ceremony. Blake, who married Gwen in July 2021 after six years of dating, brought the No Doubt singer to tears with a beautiful speech about their first meeting as coaches on The Voice, her commitment to motherhood and her songwriting abilities.

“Congratulations to my all-time favorite songwriter on your star. You deserve this and I love you,” the country singer concluded.

Keep scrolling to see the adorable family photos from Gwen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.