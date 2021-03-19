There are no more Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton songs in the near future! The former No Doubt songstress revealed the real reason why her fiancé no longer wants to write songs with her.

“I wish he would write with me, but he doesn’t really write anymore,” the 51-year-old “Hollaback Girl” singer said while appearing on the Wednesday, March 17, episode of DJ Khaled‘s “The First One” podcast. “And we’ve actually written three songs together — we wrote a Christmas song together, and then we wrote two other songs.”

Gwen explained that the 44-year-old country star “just doesn’t like writing that much.” She joked, “[It] makes me so mad.”

Previously, the couple collaborated on the song “Nobody But You,” which they performed together at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The heartfelt track also took home a CMT Music Award in October 2020 for Collaborative Video of the Year. “Once we listened to it, we realized it’s actually a perfect duet, especially for us — the lyrics of the song just fit our story perfectly,” Blake told Ryan Seacrest about the song in January 2020.

Although the couple may not write songs together anymore, Gwen did say on Wednesday’s podcast episode that she gets Blake’s input when it comes to choosing which of her tracks to release. “Yesterday, Blake and I sat down and listened to like every song, which is a lot of songs, and just sort of put our favorite stars by which ones,” she said. “We definitely bounce off each other.”

The mom of three explained that she values Blake’s input because of his experience on The Voice.

“Being on that show, you’re around so much music, and you really know how to choose music, so I really rely on him a lot for his taste,” the “Slow Clap” singer shared. “He knows all genres from being on that show … He has a really good ear for hits, or just songs that are the ones that we all like. So I definitely lean on him a lot.”

Sparks first started flying between Blake and Gwen in 2015 when they both appeared as judges together on The Voice. At the time, both musicians were going through public divorces — Gwen with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale and Blake with ex-wife Miranda Lambert. In October 2020, after five years together, they announced their engagement.

“Hey, [Gwen Stefani], thanks for saving my 2020,” Blake captioned his Instagram post at the time. “And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”