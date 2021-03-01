Awkward Speeches, Subtle Shade and More: Everything You Missed at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Not interested in staying up all night to see a bunch of rich people win awards? We get it — watching Hollywood’s elite pat themselves on the back in the middle of a pandemic isn’t for everyone. That said, for those curious about what went down at this year’s Golden Globes, allow us to fill you in on all the must-see moments.

Normally, we watch awards shows like the Golden Globes with a strong hint of FOMO, but this year, even the celebrity nominees weren’t invited to the bash. The socially distanced, masked and very small crowd that filled the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom on Sunday, February 28, was a far cry from the usually packed tables full of A-listers. Instead, host Tina Fey said they were occupied by “smoking-hot first responders and essential workers.”

“We are so grateful for the work that you do and that you’re here so that the celebrities can stay safe,” the 50-year-old said remotely from the Rainbow Room in New York.

Fey and cohost Amy Poehler also quipped that the Golden Globes are typically “messy” so the audience should basically “do whatever you want” as the celebs normally do. The pair joked Meryl Streep would be drunk in the best seat at the front, while Quentin Tarantino would be under the table.

Despite the ceremony’s unusual format due to the coronavirus outbreak, there were still plenty of speeches and awkward moments to be had. Although Schitt’s Creek failed to sweep the Globes as it did the Emmys, the hit Netflix show still won Best Comedy Series, while Catherine O’Hara received the statuette for Best Actress – TV Series, Comedy or Musical.

However, while O’Hara attempted to give her thank-you speech, her husband, Bo Welch, jokingly cut her off with applause and the “wrap it up” music used during in-person ceremonies began playing — resulting in a level of confusion worthy of a Schitt’s Creek episode.

