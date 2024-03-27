Getting a big head? Glen Powell has become a go-to young actor after the success of Anyone But You and Top Gun: Maverick. Now insiders are saying the 35-year-old has been ruffling some feathers with his outsized ego. “Glen has talent and charisma but almost zero humility,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “And the insane thing is, he’s leaning into that!”

Blame his Top Gun mentor Tom Cruise. Says the insider, “Glen is utterly fixated on that freaky, Tom-like mindset that he’s earned everything and is incapable of mistakes.” That ’tude didn’t land well with his Maverick costar Miles Teller. “Glen promoted the movie with the same showboaty way Tom uses to sell movies, which annoyed Miles,” adds the insider. “He thought the younger cast should be chill, low-key and just support Tom.”