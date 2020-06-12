Samantha Marie Ware is spilling all the tea after she claimed Lea Michele bullied her on the set of Glee. In a new tell-all interview with Variety, the 28-year-old actress didn’t hold back while detailing her experience with the mom-to-be.

On June 1, Samantha accused the New York native of exhibiting racist behavior after the Broadway star tweeted about the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd’s death. “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter,” Lea tweeted on May 29.

In response to Lea’s tweet, Samantha, who appeared on Glee’s sixth season, shared her experience with the star of the show. “LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?” Samantha wrote. “‘Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s–t in my wig’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood …”

Several other castmates came forward to back up Samantha’s allegations and show their support. “GIRL, YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE ‘I DIDNT BELONG THERE.’ F–K YOU LEA,” Dabier Snell alleged on Twitter, while Josh Blumenkranz recalled an incident on set.

“I remember when she yelled [at] you when she was doing a scene with Chris [Colfer]. You legit did not do anything,” the actor, who briefly appeared on the show in 2015, said. “Her apology to you even seemed fake. I’m sorry you had to deal with that. You don’t deserve that kind of treatment.”

Lea responded to the allegations on June 3, claiming she didn’t “remember” saying such hurtful things in a lengthy Instagram post. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior.”

Following Lea’s public apology, Samantha shared even more information about what transpired between them on the set of Glee.

Scroll below to see what Samantha said in her tell-all interview.