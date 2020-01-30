The Late Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant’s TikToks Prove She Was Going to Be a Star

In the wake of Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s deaths, those in mourning have turned to their social media pages for remembrance. From the looks of Gigi’s TikTok videos, the 13-year-old basketball protégé had a big personality and was bound to be a star like her father.

Although Gigi’s TikTok account has since been deleted, mom, Vanessa Bryant, shared several of Gigi’s videos on her Instagram page, often gushing over her daughter. In one clip, the young girl and a pal appear to be swiping on different sports until landing on basketball and jumping into their uniforms. She showed off by spinning a ball on her middle finger — a complicated trick for any pro baller. “Silly [arrow emoji] Beast mode,” Vanessa, 37, captioned the cute video. In another clip, Gigi can be seen goofing off with her friends and teammates. With two red heart emojis, the video read, “Team Mamba.”

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While Gigi was clearly a great friend to those close to her, she was also a wonderful big sister. She often posted videos goofing around with her sissy Bianka, 3. In one clip, the two can be seen smiling while lip-synching Estelle‘s song “American Boy.”

Aside from her on-camera skills, Gianna was extremely talented when it came to her game on the court. Just one day before she and eight others were killed in a tragic helicopter crash, the father-daughter duo spent the day training and competing at Mamba Sports Academy. The retired NBA star could be seen coaching his daughter and her teammates from the sidelines.

Back in December, the pair went viral when cameras caught Kobe analyzing and explaining the game to his mini-me. They clearly had a special bond and shared love for the sport.

Following Kobe and Gianna’s untimely death on Sunday, January 26, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a statement about their loss. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she wrote on Wednesday, January 29.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Vanessa and her family during this difficult time. Scroll below to see a few of Gigi’s TikToks.