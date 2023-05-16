Gabrielle Union has earned an impressive amount of money during her 20-year career in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, learn how she makes money and more.

What Is Gabrielle Union’s Net Worth?

Gabrielle has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Gabrielle Union Make Money?

The Nebraska native is best known for her work as an actress.

She made her professional acting debut in a 1993 episode of Family Matters, followed by guest appearances on shows including Saved By the Bell: The New Class, Moesha and Jungle Cubs.

Gabrielle made her film debut as Katarina “Katie” Darlingson in the 1999 film She’s All That, which was followed by her role as Chastity Church in 10 Things I Hate About You that same year.

The actress has gone on to appear in films such as Bring It On (2000), Love & Basketball (2000), The Brothers (2001), Deliver Us from Eva (2003), Bad Boys II (2003), Daddy’s Little Girls (2007), Think Like a Man (2012), Think Like a Man Too (2014), Top Five (2014), The Birth of a Nation (2016), Almost Christmas (2016), Breaking In (2018) and Cheaper By the Dozen (2022).

On the television side, Gabrielle has had starring roles on City of Angels, Night Stalker, Being Mary Jane and L.A.’s Finest.

How Else Does Gabrielle Union Make Money?

Outside of her work as an ​actress, Gabrielle has also made money as a published author. She released her first memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine, in October 2017. Gabrielle later released her second memoir, You Got Anything Stronger?: Stories, in September 2021.

The Neo Ned actress debuted her first children’s book, Welcome to the Party, in May 2020. One year later, Gabrielle and her husband, Dwyane Wade, collaborated on her second children’s book, Shady Baby, which was published on May 18, 2021.

Another source of income for Gabrielle comes from her various businesses. She launched the plus-sized clothing line Love & Blessings in 2010, while Gabrielle later revealed her Vanilla Puddin’ wine in 2014.

She also has the haircare brand Flawless which she relaunched in 2020.

What Has Gabrielle Union Said About Money Husband Dwyane Wade?

Gabrielle revealed that she and Dwyane ​Wade split their bills evenly while appearing on Bloomberg’s “Idea Generation” podcast in May 2023.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household, because in this household we split everything 50/50,” she said about the couple, who tied the knot in 2014.

Gabrielle added that both she and Dwyane are responsible for providing for others outside of their immediate family.

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

“But in the other households that each of us have to support, it puts this – there’s always this gorilla on your back,” she said. “Like, ‘You better work, you better work, you better work -are you gonna sleep in? Somebody might not eat!”’

“I think I just have more responsibilities for my money,” she said, noting that she tends to be conservative with her money. “So, I get nervous. ‘Oh God, that movie didn’t open, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?”‘

“And I’m trying to find peace in the journey, not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard,” Gabrielle continued.