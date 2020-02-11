Supportive parents. Gabrielle Union took to Twitter to gush over stepdaughter Zaya after the 12-year-old opened up about being transgender. The 47-year-old shared an inspiring video on Tuesday, February 11, of her husband, Dwyane Wade, and Zaya explaining why she decided to live as her authentic self.

“Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her,” the former America’s Got Talent judge captioned the clip. “It’s OK to listen to [and] love and respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people.”

Courtesy of Gabrielle Union / Instagram

In the video, the former NBA star, 38, can be seen filming his daughter as they rode around in a golf cart. “Because they’re afraid to be judged,” Zaya said when Dwyane started rolling. She had a very important message for those who can relate to her journey: “I would say, you know, don’t even think about that.”

“Just be true to yourself,” she continued. “What’s the point of being on this Earth if you are going to be trying to be someone you’re not? It’s like you’re not even living as yourself, which is like, the dumbest concept to me. Just be true and don’t really care about the stereotypical way of being you is.”

Dwyane chimed in, asking, “Even when people are being mean and even when people are getting hurt because they are trying to be themselves, [despite] that, you want to make sure people live their true?”

Zaya replied, “Yeah. I think, I know, it can get tough. Definitely. But I think you push through, and you be the best you.”

Courtesy of Gabrielle Union / Instagram

The father-daughter duo continued to say that it’s “worth it” to “feel free” despite the challenges they may face. At the end of the video, Dwyane gave a supportive nod to those watching as he beamed over his insightful daughter.

Before Gabrielle shared the touching video on social media, Dwyane sat with Ellen DeGeneres and described the moment Zaya revealed her truth to them. “First of all, me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re proud allies as well,” he began.

“[She] said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” the athlete recalled. “Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have.”