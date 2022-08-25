Leaning on family. After Gabbie Hanna sparked concern over her wellbeing, her family members have spoken out in defense of the TikTok star. Keep reading to learn about her sisters and parents.

Why Are Fans Concerned for Gabbie Hanna?

Gabbie, 31, sparked worry Wednesday, August 24, when she posted 100 TikTok videos in a single day. While fans were concerned over the quantity of content, others worried something was wrong since some of the clips featured a red message scrawled on her mirror in what appeared to be lipstick.

In one clip, Gabbie alleged that someone broke into her home. Others captured Gabbie seemingly discussing religion.

On August 24 at 9 a.m., cops were dispatched to Gabbie’s address in response to a welfare check, an L.A.P.D. spokesperson confirmed to In Touch.

How Has Gabbie Hanna’s Family Responded to the Concern?

Gabbie’s sister Cecilia Hanna responded to concerned fans in the comments section of Gabbie’s most recent video on Thursday, August 25.

“This video was filmed and posted a full day before anything was happening or at least before we were aware. We are all in PA and she is in LA,” Cecilia wrote, according to a fan’s screenshot that was shared on Twitter.

“We are doing what can be done from here. at the end of the day you are all strangers on the internet and it is none of your business regardless of level of concern,” Cecilia added.

How Many Siblings Does Gabbie Hanna Have?

Gabbie has a total of six siblings.

In addition to Cecilia, the social media star has sisters Cherisa Rhae, Monica McCormick, Genny Hanna and Madelynn Hanna. She also has a brother named Sam Hanna.

Based on their social media accounts and interactions, the siblings all appear to get along.

According to FamilyTron, Cherisa is the oldest Hanna sibling. She studied Library & Information Sciences at the Clarion University of Pennsylvania and currently works as an illustrator.

Monica, who is also older than Gabbie, works as a real estate agent.

Meanwhile, Cecilia is younger than the influencer and is still in school. She seems to be following in the footsteps of her older sister and has created an impressive following online with around 43,2000 Instagram followers.

The next youngest Hanna family member is Genny. Her Instagram is currently deactivated, though Genny boasted almost 30,000 followers on the platform. She is currently in school and lives at home with their parents.

Not much is known about Gabbie’s youngest sister, Madelynn. However, she is currently still in school.

The youngest Hanna sibling is Sam. His Instagram is full of photos that show him hanging out with friends and family. Meanwhile, he is described as a “foodie” and Fortnite fan in his bio.

Who Are Gabbie Hanna’s Parents?

Gabbie’s parents are named James Hanna and Michelle Hanna.

Michelle is a certified massage therapist and earned her degree at Pennsylvania State University. Meanwhile, James has stayed out of the public eye and not much information is known about him.