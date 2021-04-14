They’ll be there for you! The Friends reunion special is officially underway and Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc are “having a blast” while filming, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Builders recreated the set to make it look identical to the original. Jen became really emotional when she saw it and cried,” the insider adds, noting that being back on the iconic set “brought back so many fond memories” for the 52-year-old actress.

When it comes to the cast’s paycheck for the highly anticipated HBO Max special, “they’re each getting paid $2.5 million,” but the source explains that “it’s not about the money” for the legendary stars. “Courteney says it doesn’t feel like work because she’s having so much fun,” the insider says of the 56-year-old. “She jokes that she would’ve done it for free!”

What can fans expect from the “non-scripted” special? “They play themselves, so no one had to worry about messing up their lines,” the source teases. “The jokes and conversations flowed naturally and the cast had each other in hysterics.”

Friends aired on NBC for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004 and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002. Although the cast hadn’t all worked together since the show came to an end, they’re still closer than ever. “One night everyone went back to Jen’s house for dinner after shooting,” the insider told In Touch. “So much has happened since they filmed Friends 15 years ago, but no one has changed. They’re still the same people!”

News of the reunion special first broke in November 2019. It was originally set to premiere on HBO Max when it launched in May 2020, but filming was pushed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been,” Jen told Deadline in August 2020 after the reunion’s delay. “So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys.”

Although no release date for the special has been announced just yet, the official Friends Instagram account shared a post on Sunday, April 11, revealing that production had officially come to an end. “That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax.” Cue the claps!