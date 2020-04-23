Gone too soon. Rapper Fred The Godson, born Fredrick Thomas, has tragically passed away at the age of 35 after contracting the novel coronavirus, it’s been revealed on Thursday, April 23. A rep for the musician confirmed the news of his death to Complex.

In the wake of his sudden passing, close friends of the star have shared their condolences on social media. “My little brother ooooh how sad am I, I prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night long. So many dreams so many conversations so many great times we had. I am in shock to say the least I love you soooooooo much little brother it’s been years since i felt this pain,” Fat Joe wrote.

“I always wanted the best for you, I played you all my important songs to get your feed back I respect you so much as an artist. Why the GOOD die young I was soooooooo proud of you little brother,” he continued.

Nas also posted a heartfelt statement mourning the loss of the talented artist, writing, “Peace to you Fred The God Son on your grand ascension. Prayers to your family. Salute.”

This development comes a few weeks after the “Retaliation” lyricist took to Instagram with an update about his health, revealing he was being hospitalized for the illness. “I’m in here wit this [COVID-19] s–t! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!!” Thomas wrote next to a photo of himself in an oxygen mask on April 6.

The New York rapper made a name for himself in the music industry prior to his untimely death, having garnered mass attention for his 2011 XXL Freshman cover with other acclaimed artists like Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller and Meek Mill. Some of his popular songs include “Better Now,” “Toast To That” and “Doves Fly.”

We’re keeping his loved ones in our thoughts during this tough time.

