The talented drummer of Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins’ cause of death is currently under investigation.

On Friday, March 25, Bogota, Colombia, health officials “received a report about a patient with chest pain in a hotel located north of the city,” one day prior, according to a press release from the District Secretary of Health, which was translated to English, released via Twitter on Saturday, March 26.

Authorities then “proceeded to send an ambulance to attend the case” and attempted to revive Hawkins after he was found unresponsive. Unfortunately, they were unable to resuscitate Hawkins, and he was pronounced dead.

The band was scheduled to perform at the Estereo Picnic Festival that day near the hotel. That night, Foo Fighters announced the heartbreaking news via their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the group’s statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

A rep for Foo Fighters didn’t immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Leonardo Munoz/AP/Shutterstock

While an official autopsy report has not yet been revealed, several well-known musicians and other celebrities paid tribute to the late “Everlong” artist, including Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

“I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again,” the “All the Small Things” rocker captioned a black-and-white photo of Hawkins via Instagram on Friday. “I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star.’”

Barker, 46, continued his emotional message, “And I thought you were crazy, but you gave me so much hope and determination. Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo’s in Australia, and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night. To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace.”

A few members of the band Guns N’ Roses also paid their respects for the drummer and extended their sympathies to Hawkins’ family, as he is survived by kids Oliver, Anabelle and Everleigh and wife Alison Hawkins.

“Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins,” guitarist Slash wrote via Instagram. “I’ve no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family [and] his band [and] his friends.”

Guns N’ Roses front man Axl Rose paid tribute via Twitter. “He was a really great guy, drummer [and] family man,” the “Sweet Child O’ Mine” artist, 60, wrote. “Was always great to see him! … My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters and their fans.”