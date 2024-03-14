In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Trying out a new fashion trend doesn’t have to be difficult. Sometimes, it’s as simple as snagging a few standout pieces. Tying a ponytail with an oversized ribbon turns an ordinary look into a dainty coquette-inspired ensemble. Sneakers and cargo pants are go-to options for blog-worthy street-style outfits, while neutral colors and elevated basics are quiet luxury cheat codes. If you’re looking to jump on a new trend this spring, why not try a bohemian-inspired look?

Boho-chic fashion is an eclectic trend that celebrates free-spirited looks. Lightweight layers and airy pieces are a must. Think tassels, fringes and lively prints, like paisley. From flowy tops to wide-leg pants, there are so many fun ways to channel boho vibes. Right now, PrettyGarden has a flattering floral print dress on sale — and it screams boho.

Get the PrettyGarden Floral Print Dress for just $34 (originally $61) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you want to try out a boho-inspired look this spring, this PrettyGarden floral print dress is an ideal option. This midi dress features ruffled 3/4 sleeves and a tiered silhouette. It’s made from a blend of soft and stretchy fabric so it will fit comfortably. Plus, it comes in 32 different shades. There are dreamy floral print options like blue apricot, fun geometric shapes like the shade print yellow-white and neutral options like solid khaki for more laidback shoppers.

This dress is so versatile — you can style it up or down to fit your mood. Team it with a denim jacket, crossbody bag and canvas sneakers for casual days. Meanwhile, you can pair this dress with strappy heels and a shoulder bag for a more sophisticated moment. The options are truly endless!

Don’t just take our word for it. Savvy Amazon shoppers revealed they purchased this dress in multiple shades because it fit so well. “I have nine of these dresses and have another color ordered,” one five-star reviewer noted. “You can wear [it] with booties, tall boots and even sneakers. I usually wear mine with a cardigan. “This is a super dress,” another shopper raved. “The shape and cut is very flattering.”

If you’re looking to switch up your style this spring, try a boho-inspired look. This flattering floral print dress just might become your go-to outfit!

