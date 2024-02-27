In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Shackets are the ultimate it-girl accessory. Notable names with impressive style (Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez to name a few) have all been spotted in the trendy shirt and jacket hybrid. When shackets first picked up steam, shoppers loved the extensive variety of chic plaid prints, but the trendy style has managed to evolve since then. Now you can find shackets in solid shades and different materials. There are even denim shackets!

If you want to channel this supremely popular trend, we’re totally here for it! In fact, we even found a bestseller that knocks the style right out of the park. Right now, you can score major savings on Vetinee’s oversized denim shacket. Ranked Amazon’s number one bestselling denim jacket, this precious find is on sale for 40% off.

Get the Vetinee Oversized Denim Shacket for just $30 (originally $51) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

There are so many reasons to adore the Vetinee oversized denim shacket. First things first, it features a classic collared neckline and button-up detail. The long-sleeve jean jacket also comes equipped with button finishes and an edgy frayed raw hemline. It comes equipped with an oversized silhouette, making the XS through 3XL size range even more inclusive.

Next, we’re seriously swooning over the color selection. Along with the traditional Thousand Oceans blue shade, this jacket is up for grabs in 18 colors that you can rock year-round. Bright pastel hues like laurel green and magenta pink are just dreamy for spring, while brilliant white is a top contender for the summer and fall.

Vetinee Denim Jean Shacket Final Sale: $30 $51 Description Make sure you're warm and cozy this spring with this bestselling denim shacket. You can snag it on sale right now for 40% off on Amazon!

Savvy shoppers are all too impressed with the warmth and quality of this shacket. “The material is great! It doesn’t look cheap, it’s nice and think so it’s good for all-year-round- for me at least,” one shopper shared before offering a styling tip. “If you get hot easily, maybe wear it one side off the shoulder in the summertime.” What a cute fashion tip!

Spring is quickly approaching, so it’s time to snap up cute outerwear to keep you warm and comfy. This bestselling denim shacket is a phenomenal place to start!

See it: Get the Vetinee Oversized Denim Shacket for just $30 (originally $51) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.