Bras are such a tricky fashion essential. They deliver support and offer a lift when needed. Options like strapless bras and convertible ones help accommodate fabulous outfits. However, they can cause a bit of pain too. Shoulder straps often leave painful marks, while underwire digs into the skin — making for a less than pleasurable experience daily.

Wireless bras are a helpful tool to ease the discomfort from regular wear. They offer the same lift and support as ordinary bras just without the pain — and quite frankly, we love to see it. If you’re on the hunt for a new strapless bra to add to your intimates drawer, head straight to Amazon. Shopper-loved shapewear brand Shapermint has a bestselling wireless bra on sale right now for just $25!

If there’s one thing we can say about Shapermint, it’s that the trusted brand has a knack for bestselling products. From compression shorts to seamless thong bodysuits, you can trust that Shapermint has you covered. The brand’s wireless bra is just another addition to a growing collection of bestsellers.

The lightly padded bra has a sports bra-inspired silhouette, but delivers a more sculpted look. Foam cups provide support and a lift while thick, built-in shoulder straps sit on the shoulders without causing tension or pain. High-quality nylon and spandex fabrics are the recipe that makes such a comfortable and durable fit.

One savvy Amazon reviewer called this bra a “sculpting goddess armor,” and mentioned that it “is a Bust-acular triumph.” The shopper raved they had “found the holy grail” of support and comfort. “It’s not just a bra; it’s a revolution for us plus-sized queens. Forget the struggles of wires digging into your sides or straps staging a rebellion — Shapermint has cracked the code!”

In the midst of the detailed review, the shopper continued, “This bra is like a magical hug for your bosom. It lifts, shapes, and tames the twins like a master sculptor crafting a masterpiece. The wireless design feels like a liberation.” The shopper revealed after wearing it for an entire day, they discovered it’s “more reliable” than their cup of morning coffee. “The support is so legendary.”

If you’re ready to say goodbye to painful pinches and scratches from your everyday bras, opting for a wireless one may be your best bet. Shapermint’s bestselling wireless bra is a hit with shoppers and you can score it on sale for just $25!

