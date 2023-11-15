Balthazar Getty

Getty, as in the gas stations! The 48-year-old is the great-grandson of J. Paul Getty, founder of Getty Oil and once the richest man in the world. One of the perks of growing up Getty? The extended family owns a Tuscan village where they spend the summers. “We love it,” the Brothers & Sisters actor has said. “All of my cousins are there. We’ll have breakfast at my grandmother’s place, a snack and a swim at our house, and then maybe dinner at an uncle’s. It’s a big, long summer party. It’s incredible, really.”

Kyra Sedgwick

The Closer actress inherited $16 million from her venture capitalist father, Henry, and grew up surrounded by paintings by Rothko and Pollock in the apartment her mom shared with her art-dealer second husband, Ben Heller. Not only that, but Kyra descends from William Ellery, a signer of the Declaration of Independence! Still, after she and husband Kevin Bacon lost a chunk of their fortune in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, she appreciates the value of a dollar. Rather than resenting having to step up as the main parent when one or the other had a job, she’s said, “We’re like, ‘Oh, thank God one of us is working!’”

Cara Delevingne

Sure, the model’s dad is a British property magnate, but the 31-year-old also has ties to royalty. Her late grandmother was once a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, Princess Margaret. “I grew up in the upper class, for sure,” she’s said. “My family was kind of about that whole parties-and-horse-racing thing. I can understand it’s fun for some. I never enjoyed it.”

Nick Kroll

The Loudmouth creator has said he had a normal upbringing in Rye, New York, but the 45-year- old’s dad, Jules, is the founder of Kroll, Inc., one of the world’s biggest detective agencies (one job: recovering plundered wealth from dictators like Saddam Hussein), which he sold for $2 billion in 2004. Nick loved that his dad would come to his Little League games, he’s said, but was slightly embarrassed when he’d show up in a limousine!

Rooney & Kate Mara

The 38-year-old and her sister Kate, 40, have billionaires on both sides. Their paternal great-grandfather, Timothy Mara, founded the New York Giants football team and their mother is descended from the family that founded the Pittsburgh Steelers! Despite their wealth, the sisters were sent to public school in Bedford, New York. “In high school people thought I was stuck-up because I didn’t talk to anyone,” Rooney later recalled. “It was just because I was shy and scared.”