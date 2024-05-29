Felicity Huffman is back in the Hollywood acting game thanks largely to husband William H. Macy’s powerful contacts. An insider exclusively tells In Touch, “Felicity wasn’t good at making friends before the admissions scandal made her a villain and a pariah in Hollywood, and it’s gotten a lot worse in the aftermath, where her inner circle has been whittled down to family members and her paid employees.”

In 2019, Felicity, 61, ​was involved in the Hollywood college admission scandal dubbed “Varsity Blues” after she manipulated her daughter Sophia Grace Macy‘s SAT score. The Oscar-winning actress paid $15,000 for her daughter’s score to rise 400 points. However, Felicity ended up paying double the price after pleading guilty to the crime. On top of the $30,000 fine, Felicity was scheduled to do 250 hours of community service in addition to a two-week federal prison sentence in California. She served 11 of the 14 days in October 2019.

Two months after her release from prison, Felicity recalled the day when the FBI appeared at her home and arrested her.

“They came into my home. They woke my daughters up at gunpoint,” she told KABC ABC7 at the time. “Again, nothing new to the Black and brown community. Then they put my hands behind my back and handcuffed me and I asked if I could get dressed.”

Felicity admitted that she “thought it was a hoax.”

“I literally turned to one of the FBI people, in a flak jacket and a gun, and I went, ‘Is this a joke?'” she admitted.

Now that her legal troubles are behind her, Felicity is determined to get back on television and landed a guest-starring role in the upcoming Criminal Minds spinoff, Evolution. That said, the starlet doesn’t have a long list of references she’s worked with in the past.

“Sure, she still knows her old Desperate Housewives ​castmates better than almost anybody because of the years they spent together on that show, but she never socialized with them and they’re not part of her attempted comeback story in any way, shape or form,” the insider continues to In Touch. “She’s got all the talent in the world but she just doesn’t have the meaningful relationships that you normally get from being a team player on a classic television series, and now she’s really paying the price for years of only looking out for her own best interests.”