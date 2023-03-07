Fans will get to watch a new form of dating on the upcoming Fox reality TV show Farmer Wants a Wife. Keep scrolling to learn about the show, meet the cast, find out the premiere date and more.

What Is ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ About?

Farmer Wants a Wife will follow four eligible bachelors as they search for true love.

Other versions of the series have already aired in 32 countries, while 180 marriages came from the shows and the couples have welcomed 410 children.

Throughout the series, the farmers will host a group of single women who hope to leave their lives in big cities in exchange for a more modest lifestyle in the country. The contestants will see if they’re meant to work on a farm by performing tasks including tending to cattle and doing behind-the-scenes business operations.

Who Are the Cast Members of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’?

Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton are the four farmers looking for love.

Ryan is a horse trainer and breeder from Gastonia, North Carolina, while Allen lives in Santa Fe, Tennessee, and works as a cattle rancher. Meanwhile, Hunter is a cattle and horse rancher based out of Watkinsville, Georgia, and Landon is a cattle rancher and farmer from Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Who Is the Host of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’?

Jennifer Nettles has been tapped to host the American version of Farmer Wants a Wife.

While appearing on Good Morning America on March 6, 2023, Jennifer admitted she wasn’t initially interested in hosting the show.

“I’m not a fan, necessarily, of the reality dating genre,” she shared.

However, the “Stuck Like Glue” singer said she changed her mind when she learned about the show’s premise and success rate. “It’s really working,” Jennifer said about the show.

What Happens in the ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Trailer?

In the show’s first trailer, which was released on February 10, fans got a glimpse into the women trying to prove that they can handle life as a farmer.

Throughout the video, the contestants tried to get to know the bachelors as they attempted to complete maintenance tasks on the farm.

Fox

“This is a hell of a lot harder than I thought it was gonna be,” Hunter admitted about the process in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Landon wondered if he “should just quit now.”

When Does ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Premiere?

Farmer Wants a Wife premieres on FOX on Wednesday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET.