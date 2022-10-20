Oh my gourd — is there anything more autumn than this seasonal favorite and orange hue?! These ‘haul of fame’ must-haves will put you in the mood for fall.

CORE Bar Pumpkin Spice

Enjoy this organic refrigerated bar loaded with probiotics, prebiotic fiber, and vitamins! Plus it’s cinnamon, spices and pumpkin flavor combination is truly #squashgoals. CORE Bar Pumpkin Spice, $24 for 8 bars, corefoods.com

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice

Lean into the season with your glam, featuring hints of orange tint on lids. Second Slice Sweet & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette, $54, toofaced.com

Artelier Nicole Miller

Cozy, fall vibes: This throw + hot apple cider. Artelier Nicole Miller chenille peterboro throw, $25, homegoods.com

essie Nail Polish

Spice up your fall look with this perfectly pumpkin-hue polish. essie Nail Polish in Risk Takers Only, $9, essie.com

Zara

We’ll be dressing up our baggy denim with these. Zara Chunky Platform Sandals, $90, zara.com.

Aritzia

For a more relaxed vibe, team with a blazer or layer an overized knit on top. Babaton De Niro dress, $118, aritzia.com

Nest New York

Create an autumnal ambiance with this spicy pumpkin candle. Nest New York Pumpkin Chair 3-wick candle, $78, nestnewyork.com.