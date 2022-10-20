Sponsored ContentFall About Pumpkin With These Seasonal Favorites
Oh my gourd — is there anything more autumn than this seasonal favorite and orange hue?! These ‘haul of fame’ must-haves will put you in the mood for fall.
CORE Bar Pumpkin Spice
Enjoy this organic refrigerated bar loaded with probiotics, prebiotic fiber, and vitamins! Plus it’s cinnamon, spices and pumpkin flavor combination is truly #squashgoals. CORE Bar Pumpkin Spice, $24 for 8 bars, corefoods.com
Too Faced Pumpkin Spice
Lean into the season with your glam, featuring hints of orange tint on lids. Second Slice Sweet & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette, $54, toofaced.com
Artelier Nicole Miller
Cozy, fall vibes: This throw + hot apple cider. Artelier Nicole Miller chenille peterboro throw, $25, homegoods.com
essie Nail Polish
Spice up your fall look with this perfectly pumpkin-hue polish. essie Nail Polish in Risk Takers Only, $9, essie.com
Zara
We’ll be dressing up our baggy denim with these. Zara Chunky Platform Sandals, $90, zara.com.
Aritzia
For a more relaxed vibe, team with a blazer or layer an overized knit on top. Babaton De Niro dress, $118, aritzia.com
Nest New York
Create an autumnal ambiance with this spicy pumpkin candle. Nest New York Pumpkin Chair 3-wick candle, $78, nestnewyork.com.
