Fun in the sun! Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers escaped the freezing temperatures at home in Michigan for a beach getaway, and flaunted her enviable gym-toned bikini body in the process.

Hailie, 26, was seen relaxing in a pool in a Tuesday, January 18, Instagram photo. She wore a black and white animal print bikini top, along with black bottoms that were visible underneath the water. It didn’t appear Hailie was going for a full swim, as her long hair was dry and in soft waves.

She raised her left leg underwater to bend at the knee, striking a pose that showed off her toned curves. In her caption, Hailie joked, “Does this pool make my butt look big?” along with laughing emoji. Courtesy of Hailie Jade Mathers/Instagram

Hailie’s fans went wild for the photo, which is only her second personal Instagram post of 2022, with the third being an ad for a fashion partnership. Many followers left flame emojis, while others joked about her famous and protective rap legend dad. “Be careful what you comment boys, EM is watching,” one user wrote, while another added, “I’m scared as hell to reply something, knowing a 48-year-old guy would name drop me in his next album.”

The Instagram star’s first post of 2022 came on January 12, where she modeled a cute outfit with a shout-out to her and her father’s hometown. Hailie wore a gray T-shirt with the word “Detroit” in big lettering across the front, writing, “Figured it was about time to bring my feed to 2022.” She sure thrilled fans with her second snap of the year in her gorgeous bikini photo!

While Hailie and her dad, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, have an extremely private relationship, she did confirm how she’s a massive fan of the iconic rapper’s work in a December 2021 TikTok video. Hailie showed a Spotify screenshot that read: “Your top artist was Eminem. You were in the top 3 percent of their listeners this year,” while writing above her video, “What??? Do I listen to my dad’s music?”

While Eminem has never appeared on Hailie’s social media, she has allowed a handful of glimpses into her private life outside of her fashion and beauty posts. The Michigan State University alum has been with boyfriend Evan McClintock since 2016, and the hunk has appeared in several Instagram photos with Hailie, celebrating the couple’s relationship. She also has two adorable Shiba Inu pups, Wolf and Lottie, whom she showed off to fans in an August 2019 Instagram post.