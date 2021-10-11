Spit up on his sweater already? Hailie Jade Mathers may have baby fever, but the daughter of Eminem cleared the air that she is not expecting a baby — at least not yet.

Hailie, 25, the daughter of rapper Marshall Mathers, 48, shared on Twitter on Sunday, October 10, that she was experiencing “baby fever.”

Some followers believed that the tweet was a hint that the famous rapper’s daughter was expecting a child.

“OMG,” one person responded. “I’m too excited.” Another asked, “Woah woah, what are you trying to say?”

The college grad seemed to lean into the rumors further when she was asked, “IS EM GONNA BE A GRANDMARSHALL??”

“He does talk about grandkids [a lot],” she joked — suggesting that even Slim Shady may be having grandbaby fever.

However, about an hour after the initial tweet, Hailie revealed that she was simply experiencing baby fever, not that she was pregnant or planning on becoming pregnant.

“So when can we expect the ‘I’m pregnant!’ tweet?” a fan asked.

“In about 2-3 years lol,” she responded.

Hailie Jade/Instagram

The psychology major is in a long-term relationship; she has been dating Evan McClintock, her Michigan State University sweetheart, since 2016. While she typically keeps her Instagram feed free of other people, she makes a rare exception for Evan, 25. In July, she shared a sweet picture of the two together. The economic major and Hailie went Instagram official in December 2016.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side),” she wrote at the time. In March 2017, she shared a second photo on Saint Patrick’s Day, writing, “Feeling extra lucky today.”

Eminem, who shares Hailie with his ex-wife, Kimberly Scott, as well as his adopted child Stevie Laine Mathers, Kimberly’s child from a previous relationship, and Kim’s niece, Alaina Mathers, is a proud dad — and seems to approve of Evan.

“Hailie [has] no babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good, she’s made me proud for sure, she’s graduated from college,” the rapper told Mike Tyson on his podcast, “Hot Boxin’,” in March 2020.

“When I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is being able to raise kids,” the “Lose Yourself” rapper added.