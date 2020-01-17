Thank you, next! Fans are unhappy with Eminem (real name: Marshall Mathers) after he released a new song called “Unaccommodating,” where he sings about the 2017 Manchester Arena bomb attack — which left 22 people dead and more than 500 injured after an Ariana Grande concert — and makes light of the prior incident. He raps, “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.” After the controversial lyric, there are sounds of an explosion.

Naturally, people stuck up for the pop star after they heard the song. One person wrote, “I wish I could unhear this. This is so low and disgusting. This isn’t something to joke about for money and clout! I can’t believe this would even cross his mind,” while another echoed, “I heard that part in Eminem’s song when he makes a reference to Ariana and Manchester. As someone from Manchester and an Ariana fan, it made me so angry. Like what goes through someone’s mind to think that putting that in is OK??” A third person chimed in, writing, “Eminem literally just made a joke about the Manchester bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert. That is just so f—king sick. Y’all better not give this man any attention. People literally lost their lives, and you’re going to release [a] music part and try to make a profit off of them?”

It’s surprising that Eminem would write such insensitive lyrics since a few social media users pointed out that the 47-year-old previously asked his Twitter followers for donations following the attack in May 2017. “While you’re dragging Eminem for that Ariana verse, I’ll just leave this here. #MusicToBeMurderedBy,” one person wrote.

Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017

After the devastating terrorist attack, the 26-year-old showed her fans what her brain looked like via Instagram and revealed she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). “Hilarious and terrifying … not a joke,” she captioned the snap in April 2019.

The “7 Rings” songstress has been candid about how the event greatly impacted her life. “I hate … yeah … admitting it, but it very much is,” she told British Vogue in June 2018 when she was asked if dizziness and anxiety were signs of PTSD. “That’s what everyone was telling me. It’s hard to talk about it because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But yeah, it’s a real thing.”

She continued, “I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn’t even say anything. I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”

In August 2019, the brunette beauty returned to Manchester for Manchester Pride two years after the occurrence. “On our way to Manchester Pride. Love you so much. Can’t wait to give you all our love. You’re my heart in every way. See you soon,” she wrote at the time.

In the meantime, Ariana hasn’t commented on the ordeal, and Eminem hasn’t replied to the haters.