Emily in Paris star Ashley Park revealed she went through a frightening hospitalization when a case of tonsillitis turned into critical septic shock in December 2023.

Ashley, 32, took to Instagram on Friday, January 19, with a lengthy post detailing her experience. The actress and singer noted that she was feeling “grateful” as she spent time “processing and recovering” this month.

“While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” Ashley continued.

While tonsillitis is a common ailment caused by an infection where the tonsils become inflamed and may be surgically removed, septic shock is a rare life-threatening condition where the infection spreads and leads to organ failure, as well as dangerously low blood pressure, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Ashley went on to thank her boyfriend, Paul Forman, who remained “unconditionally by my side through all this.”

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” the Only Murders in the Building alum wrote. “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Ashley Park/Instagram

Ashley also expressed gratitude for her parents, as well as the doctors, nurses and translators who helped her receive care in a foreign city.

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst,” she concluded. “Thanks for reading this. I’m sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay.”

The Broadway performer accompanied her post with a photo of herself in a hospital bed as Paul, 29, kissed her on the forehead. She also included a photo of her hand holding his, as well as videos from their time in the hospital.

Ashley received a wave of support from fans and friends in the comments. Her Emily in Paris costar Lily Collins wrote, “I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.”

Meanwhile, Paul — who guest starred on Emily in Paris season 3 in 2022 and sparked dating rumors with Ashley in October 2023 — called her “my love.”

Paul took to his own Instagram to share a photo with Ashley, as well as their hand-holding snap. “By your side, no matter what,” he captioned the post, adding a red heart.