Kel Mitchell made headlines when it was revealed that he visited an emergency room in Los Angeles and had been hospitalized. One day after the health scare, the “Good Burger” actor took to social media to share an update about how he’s doing. Fans are now wondering why Kel was hospitalized and what the current status of his health is.

When Was Kel Mitchell Hospitalized?

TMZ reported on November 8, 2023, that Kel had been hospitalized on the night of November 7.

Why Was Kel Mitchell Hospitalized?

The reason behind his hospitalization has not yet been revealed. However, the illness was serious enough that Kel had to stay in the hospital overnight before he left on November 8.

What Did Kel Mitchell Say About His Hospitalization?

Kel took to Instagram on November 9 to share an update about the situation.

“Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time,” the All That actor captioned the text post. “That scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family.”

Kel concluded, “Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you.”

While Kel did confirm that he’s back at home and working towards a healthy recovery, he did not share any information about why he was hospitalized.

Shortly after the Chicago native shared the update, several of his fans took to the comments section to express their well-wishes.

“I’m lost as to what happened but praying for healing,” one person wrote. Another added, “I am so glad that you are on the mend, and I am wishing you a safe and healthy recovery and healing process and sending you love, hugs, and prayers.”

In addition to his fans, several of Kel’s famous friends left supportive comments under the post.

“Glad you’re feeling better my brother,” Damon Wayans Jr. commented. Porsche Coleman chimed in, “Thank God. Much Love! Here if you need me, friend [sic].”

Is Kel Mitchell Married?

Kel is leaning on his wife, Asia Lee, following the health scare, and she showed her support by resharing his Instagram post onto her own profile.

The couple tied the knot in 2012, while they share son Honor and daughter Wisdom.

Kel is also the father to daughter Allure and son Lyric, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton.