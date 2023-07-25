Tori Kelly has been hospitalized after she collapsed in public, according to multiple reports. Keep scrolling to learn about the health scare, find out updates on her recovery and more.

Why Was Tori Kelly Hospitalized?

The “Dear No One” singer, 30, fainted after her heartbeat quickened while out to dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles on July 23, according to reports.

Tori’s friends transported her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where doctors found blood clots around her lungs and legs. Her condition is “really serious” and she had been “in and out of consciousness,” per one outlet.

What Has Tori Kelly Said About Her Hospitalization?

Neither Tori nor her reps have shared an update amid her hospitalization and how she’s doing.

What Does Tori Kelly Do For a Living?

The California native got her start as a singer by auditioning for several competition shows, and memorably appeared on American Idol in 2010. Tori was eliminated after making it to the Hollywood week, though continued to make music and independently released her self-produced debut EP, Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly, in 2012.

She has gone on to release the albums Unbreakable Smile (2015); Hiding Place (2018); Inspired by True Events (2019) and A Tori Kelly Christmas (2020).

Tori was hospitalized just five days before the release OF her latest EP, Tori, on July 28. “This is the first taste of much more to come,” the “Nobody Love” singer teased via Instagram on July 11 and encouraged her followers to “pre-save” the new songs.

Ahead of her new EP, Tori told Elite Daily in May that “music is kind of all I know” and she has “been craving for fans to hear” her upcoming songs.

“We were inspired by hip-hop — late ‘90s, to be specific — and R&B is definitely a big inspiration of mine,” she said about the inspiration for her latest project. “ I’m touching on all these different musical aspects of my career, but at the same time, it’s a new musical era for me and there’s so much more to discover.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Tori said she has plans to go on tour following the release of the EP. “I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as Covid was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that,” she told People in March. “Since then, I haven’t been able to tour.”

“That’s one of the most exciting things I’m looking forward to,” Tori continued about an upcoming tour. “I can’t give any details or anything yet, but I cannot wait just to see fans again and belt out these songs with them.”