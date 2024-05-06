Meghan Markle allegedly told Prince Harry that his late mother, Princess Diana, spoke to her during a yoga session ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, royal reporter Kinsey Schofield has claimed.

In a new “Outspoken Uncancelled” podcast interview published on Sunday, May 5, Kinsey, 39, claimed that Princess Beatrice overheard Meghan, 42, talking with Harry, 39, about an alleged encounter she had with Diana, who died at 36 years old in August 1997.

“At the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee when Harry and Meghan were in that room, we kind of saw them peeking out, allegedly Beatrice overheard Meghan say to Prince Harry: ‘Your mum talked to me this morning during yoga and she’s really glad that we’re here,’” the reporter told host Dan Wootton.

Kinsey claimed that Meghan was “100 percent” attempting to manipulate her husband.

“When Meghan realized she had this in with Prince Harry she went into actress mode and started studying her character and that character being Princess Diana,” the royal expert continued. “She knew what she wanted. Meghan has always pursued men to elevate her, whether it be with Trevor (Engelson, her ex-husband) in Hollywood or whether it be the chef in Toronto.”

Kinsey concluded, “I think that Diana would be appalled at their behavior and at the way that they hurt the family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee that summer marked their first public appearance since they stepped away from their royal duties in 2020. The move to step down as senior royals seemingly worsened Harry’s rift with brother Prince William, but the younger son of King Charles III had become fed up with the harsh media attention that came with his role. In fact, he expressed concern in Netflix’s December 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan that his wife would end up like his mother.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” he said, reflecting on how Diana was negatively criticized by the press.

“I realized they’re never going to protect you,” Meghan told her husband.

Harry admitted that he was “terrified” of what could happen to Meghan and “didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

Diana died in a car accident in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris while her driver was fleeing from paparazzi.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry said in the doc. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”