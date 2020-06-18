Clearing the air. Elon Musk is speaking out against claims he and ex Amber Heard were in a polyamorous relationship with Cara Delevingne amid allegations the stars had a threesome. According to Page Six, a friend of Heard’s stated in a deposition from Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against his ex that the SpaceX founder was involved in a “three-way affair” with the two actresses. Other accusations included claims the tech entrepreneur and Aquaman actress began their relationship before her divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean star — but Musk denies all of it.

“Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this,” Musk, 48, told Page Six. “Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The CEO of Tesla and Heard, 34, started dating in 2016, but their relationship only lasted a year before they went their separate ways. They remained friends after their breakup, which Musk clarified in an Instagram comment in the weeks after their split. “Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another,” he wrote. “Long-distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.” The two even exchanged flirty comments on Instagram in 2017. “Very cute,” Musk commented on one of the Justice League star’s photos.

Heard is on decidedly less friendly terms with ex-husband Depp, 57. Ever since the Danish Girl actress came forward with allegations of abuse, the stars have been at each other’s throats. Depp denied any claims he was abusive, instead insisting his ex-wife was the dangerous one. When Heard wrote an essay about being the victim of sexual violence, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star hit back with a $50 million defamation suit.

Despite all that, Musk thinks it’s best that everyone leaves the past in the past. “I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on,” he said. “Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”