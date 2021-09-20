Sisterly love! Elizabeth Olsen wowed fans on the 2021 Emmy’s red carpet in a stunning caftan gown, but it was more than just beautiful. The dress proved to be sentimental as it was designed by her sisters, Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

The WandaVision star, 32, wore a simple but elegant floor-length ivory V-neck gown. The actress accessorized the outfit with chandelier Chopard earrings, which were emphasized by her short bob haircut.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Elizabeth Olsen in custom [The Row],” stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag “SisterLove.”

The Row is the luxury fashion label that the famous twins, 35, established in 2006 while studying at New York University. In 2005, Ashley set out to design the perfect T-shirt, testing her design on women of all body shapes and ages. In 2006, the Full House stars had created a 7-piece collection, including the T-shirt, which was bought by Barneys New York. The sisters did not want their names attached to the brand and did not give an interview regarding their fashion line until three years after it was created.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” Ashley told People in June. “It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?”

“We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate said.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Elizabeth’s sisters designed the dress themselves.

“Her stylist just texted me and just told me this look has been made by her very own sisters — Mary Kate and Ashley and it’s by The Row,” Zanna Roberts Rassi said during E! ‘s red carpet coverage.

The actress, who was nominated for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in WandaVision for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (which ultimately went to Kate Winslet for her work in Mare of Easttown), has worn her famous sisters’ designs in the past.

In 2011, at the premiere of her film Martha Marcy May Marlene at the Cannes Festival, Mary-Kate and Ashley’s younger sister wore a piece from The Row and has often worn clothes from Mary-Kate and Ashley’s other label, Elizabeth and James, which the twins named after the actress and their brother, James Trent Olsen, who goes by his middle name. The brand, founded in 2007, is available at Kohl’s.

While she didn’t take home an Emmy award, fans and fashion experts labeled her look one of the night’s best.