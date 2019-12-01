Do not come for his baby! Dwyane Wade took to Twitter on Saturday, November 30, to address the apparent backlash his child, Zion Wade, received for the outfit they wore in their family’s Thanksgiving photo. The NBA star made it clear that he would not stand for any negativity or hate toward his 12-year-old on social media.

“I’ve seen some post-Thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is [a part] of this world we live in — so I get it. But here’s the thing — I’ve been chosen to lead my family, not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love [and] a smile!” the 37-year-old wrote on Twitter, adding a peace sign emoji.

The photo Dwyane referred to was actually posted by his wife, Gabrielle Union, on her Instagram page on November 28. In the picture, Zion smiled sweetly as they posed in a pair of black pants, a gray crop top sweatshirt, black Doc Martens boots and black-rimmed eyeglasses. The stylish preteen also rocked a set of what seemed to be almond-shaped acrylic nails.

Some social media users took issue with Zion’s nails, and they left negative messages in the comments. “SMH WTF this lil’ boy got nails on for [sic]? I’ve lost all respect for D Wade. I understand u [sic] showing support to your kid that thinks he’s gay, but even my daughter wouldn’t be getting her nails done at that age,” one commenter wrote. “Why does his son have his nails done and dressed like a girl?” another Instagram user wrote, adding a thinking face emoji.

Even though there were some negative comments, there were also other messages posted on social media filled with support and positivity. In a previous tweet, the former Miami Heat player responded to a fan who praised him for being so open and accepting of Zion’s choices. “[IDK] if [Dwyane Wade] [and] [Gabrielle Union] know how POWERFUL [AND] MOVING it is that they’re embracing their son’s individuality. (Damnit I’m crying.) In our community, being given autonomy over your body, beliefs, image, [and] statements as a child isn’t a thing. That child is free [and] happy,” the fan wrote, adding a raised hands emoji.

“As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that I see them, love them and support them,” Dwyane responded.