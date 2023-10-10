The Duggar family reunited for a fall bonfire following the release of Jill Duggar’s tell-all memoir, Counting the Cost, with the author and mom of three absent from the festivities.

Joy-Anna Duggar took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 9, to share that she and some of her siblings, which included Jedidah Duggar and Jessa Duggar, were outside spending time together around a campfire. The Counting On alum, 25, panned her camera to show off the lively gathering before ending the shot on her youngest child, Gunner.

The family reunion follows statements made by Jill, revealing that there were siblings of hers who haven’t shown much support for her and husband Derick Dillard’s tell-all book.

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

“We have some who are very supportive. Jinger and Jeremy have been very supportive during Derick and I’s journey,” she told Vanity Fair one day after the book’s September 12 release. “Other siblings have been privately supportive, and then some have not been quite as supportive — and that’s OK. I also see where they are at and I’m like, ‘I was there not very long ago.’ So I can extend grace.”

While Jinger Duggar revealed she had plans to read her younger sister’s book, younger brother Jedidiah, 24, currently doesn’t follow Jill on social media — despite following several of his siblings and their spouses on the platform.

In addition to commenting on her siblings, Jill recently opened up on the last “awkward” encounter she had with her dad, Jim Bob Duggar. She explained that she last saw the father of 19 while having a “girls’ brunch” with Jinger and he “showed up.” Despite the patriarch being in pleasant spirits, she noted that she could tell he was keeping her at a distance emotionally.

“He won’t bring anything up when we’re all together,” Jill said in a September 26 interview with Entertainment Tonight, noting that this can make the situation “awkward” but not confrontational. The Arkansas native also revealed that this is “not like it used to be.”

Jill has been vocal about her strained relationship with her parents, with tensions arising after she began speaking out against the family in the years following their time on the TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.

Jill and Derick, 34, additionally took part in Amazon Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets released in June, where they pulled back the curtain on Jim Bob’s alleged control over the family, eldest son Josh Duggar’s scandals and the Duggars’ involvement with the controversial ministry known as the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). The relationship only continued to intensify after Jill further shared her perspective following the release of Counting the Cost.