A special bond! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, is growing up before our eyes. Their little one has the most lovable personality and is always smiling, whether she is hanging with her parents, cousins or pals.

Whenever fans catch a glimpse of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s curly-haired cutie, they always gush over how happy she looks. In November, Dream’s grandma Kris Jenner shared an update on Rob and his mini-me.

“He is so good. He’s really great,” the momager dished on the November 3 episode of iHeartRadio’s “Pretty Messed Up” podcast, before raving over how he has excelled in his role as a father.

“His daughter, Dream, is great and he’s so in love with that kid,” Kris gushed about the connection they share. “He’s such a great dad and you never know — you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids — and you just don’t know how somebody is going to be as a parent but he’s just … wow.”

Dream was beaming with delight in an adorable pic posted on Rob’s Instagram in October, garnering love from proud aunt Kourtney Kardashian and family friend Khadijah Haqq McCray.

Kourtney replied with several heart, crying and smiling emojis on the playful snaps of her niece while Khadijah sweetly commented, “What a Dream.”

While Rob did just reappear on his brood’s E! reality show before Halloween, he still prefers to stay “out of the spotlight,” an insider told Life & Style in September.

The Arthur George founder has been working hard toward his weight loss goals and is “happy” and “healthy.” These days, the father of one is focused on “raising his daughter” to the best of his abilities while staying committed to his well-being.

Rob and Chyna broke up for good in December 2016 after seven months of dating, but the video vixen-turned-business mogul previously showed support to her ex’s efforts to shed some extra pounds. “Go, Rob! That’s always good, especially because that’s Dreamy’s dad and I want him to set an example for her,” Chyna told Life & Style in December 2019. “I think it’s a positive thing that he’s slimming down and worrying about his health, which is very, very, very important.”

Scroll down to see Rob and Dream’s cutest father-daughter photos!