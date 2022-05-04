Drake isn’t one to be played with and he proved it when a fan made fun of his son, Adonis, on social media. The “Take Care” rapper, 35, commented on a post regarding supportive dads in basketball and one user decided to use it as an opportunity to take a dig at the singer.

“Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja or Melo or Lonzo all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive,” Drake commented on the page of NBA shooting coach, Chris Matthews, also known as “Lethal Shooter,” on Tuesday, May 4. “I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition.”

“Ya son probably play with ghost writers,” the fan trolled.

Unfortunately for his critic, the Grammy Award-winning artist took his comment personal and replied, “Just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life.”

One to follow through on his promises, Drake not only followed his wife but sent her a DM. “I’m here u ma,” the “Gods Plan” rapper wrote.

This now-viral exchange comes following the news of Drake’s “Lebron-sized” deal with Universal Music Group that is estimated to be in the vicinity of $400 million, as reported by Variety.

The Canadian artist initially kept Adonis — whom he shares with French model Sophie Brussaux — a secret, but he opened up about his son after rapper Pusha T claimed Drake was “hiding a child” in the song “The Story of Adidon” in 2018.

The following month, the Toronto native shed light on fatherhood in his 2018 track “Emotionless” with the verses: “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world. I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”

“It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world,” Drake later said of revealing the news of his first child on an episode of the podcast, “Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne” in May 2020.

Since then, Adonis has become his father’s right-hand man and it’s only right for the Degrassi actor to be fiercely defensive. His son often appears beside him at high-profile events including the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where Drake accepted the Artist of the Decade Award and dedicated it to Adonis.