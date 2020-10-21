This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Half N’ Half Buckwheat & Flour Crepes filled with Almond Ricotta, Apricot Preserves & Hemp Hearts, garnished with Marinated Strawberries, Almond Butter Sauce and Coconut Cream Frozen Whipped Topping

DAIRY-FREE/OVO-PESCATARIAN/VEGETARIAN

Total: 45 minutes

Prep: 30 minutes

Serves: 6 people

Allergens: eggs, tree nuts, wheat

Level up your brunch game with this spin on an old classic, crepes. Buckwheat is a super grain added for an extra nutty flavor that compliments the plant based almond ricotta filling, laced with sweet apricot preserves and nutritious hemp hearts. Quick marinated summer strawberries, creamy almond butter sauce and store-bought coconut cream based whipped topping add an irresistible flavor to this new take on a brunch favorite. Look to So Delicious for awesome vegan dairy alternative products!

Most people think making crepes at home is difficult, but it really isn’t! Ready in less than an hour, follow these step by step instructions for one of the best guilt-free crepe recipes you’ll ever have! Vegetarians and omnivores alike will love this dairy-free, healthier alternative to the usually overly sweetened lactose filled breakfast option.

Ingredients

—————————————–

CREPES

½ cup of buckwheat flour

½ cup of all-purpose flour

1 cup of oat OR almond milk

2 eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon of hemp oil

¼ teaspoon each of salt and ground cinnamon

⅓ cup of water, + 1-2 tablespoons of water (if necessary)

FILLING

8 oz (1 tub) of Kite Hill Ricotta

8 oz of apricot preserves

2 tablespoons of agave nectar

1 tablespoon of hemp hearts

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

STRAWBERRIES

1-½ cup of fresh strawberries, quartered

2 tablespoons of coconut sugar

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

ALMOND BUTTER SAUCE

¾ cup of creamy almond butter

⅓ cup of oat OR almond milk

½ banana

1 tablespoons of agave nectar

TOPPINGS

1-½ cups of So Delicious Cocowhip Lite

1 tablespoons of hemp hearts

Steps

—————————————–

1.) Begin by making the batter for the crepes. Place all of the ingredients in a blender and blend the batter until you reach a smooth lump free consistency, think a touch thinner than heavy cream. If needed, fix the consistency with a tablespoon of water at a time.

2.) if you don’t have a blender, you can also whisk the ingredients together in a bowl but make sure that the end result is lump free. Cover the crepe batter with plastic wrap and set aside on the counter for 40 minutes. This helps develop the gluten in the batter so that your crepes don’t fall apart when cooking.

3.) While the batter rests, prepare the strawberries by combining the cut berries, coconut and sugar. Toss them together with your hand and bruise them a little so that the natural pectin comes out, combines with the sugar crystals and the lemon juice, and creates a sauce. Cover and set aside in the fridge.

7.) Make the filling by mixing in a bowl the plant based ricotta, apricot preserves, agave, vanilla and hemp hearts. Cover and set aside. (no need to refrigerate)

8.) Move on to the almond butter sauce by combining the almond butter, oat milk, half of a banana and agave nectar in a blender. Purée everything until smooth. Transfer into a bottle if you like and store it in the fridge.

9.) Now for the crepes. Pour about ¼ cup of batter into a cool non-stick pan and swirl it around using your wrist to turn the pan into a circular motion, turn the heat up to medium and cook for 1 minute. Using a spatula, flip the crepe and cook for another 45 seconds to a minute. Transfer the cooked crepes onto a parchment paper lined tray. Make sure there is a layer of paper in between each layer of buckwheat crepe. Repeat until the batter is finished, you will get about 12 small crepes.

10.) Fill each crepe with the apricot almond ricotta hemp filling, fold into half-moon shapes, roll into logs or fold twice into triangular pockets, your choice. Place two on each plate, top with a spoonful of strawberries, a drizzle of almond butter sauce, a teaspoon of hemp hearts and a dollop of frozen Cocowhip. Garnish with a sprig of mint for aesthetics, and serve!

Tips

—————————————–

The first crepe is known to be the “tester”. So if this falls apart, trust me, this is not the first time this has happened to somebody! Keep trying, feel out the batter, if it’s too thick, add a touch of water and repeat the cooking process.

It is essential that you use a non-stick pan or a crepe pan. Invest in one, it will not disappoint!

Resting the batter for at least 40 minutes is crucial. If you have the time, you can even rest the batter overnight for optimum results.

Sub any type of preserves in this recipe. Strawberry, blueberry, or grape jam work fantastic in this recipe.

Q&A

—————————————–

What is buckwheat flour? Despite its name, buckwheat does not contain any gluten. They belong to a food group called pseudocereals that include such ingredients as quinoa and amaranth. Commonly introduced as a superfood, buckwheat is known for its high mineral and antioxidant content. Its benefits may include improved blood sugar control. Buckwheat flour is widely used in gluten-free baking with other types of nut or grain flours to mimic whole wheat baking. This recipe calls for both flour to provide texture and flavor and is a great gateway recipe that includes the super grain.

I have come across white and dark buckwheat flour, what is the difference? They come from the same whole grain. The white buckwheat flour is just hulled and has a milder flavor, and the dark buckwheat flour is un-hulled, contains more fiber and has a richer flavor.

Where do I get vegan alternative dairy products? Vegan products are widely available nowadays. Around where I live in Orange County, California, I can find them in almost every grocery store around my area, closer to the dairy aisles. Elsewhere, check online, vegan food shops, Whole Foods and specialty stores.

Can I use a different nut butter for the sauce? Yes, peanut, hazelnut and cashew work well and play off the nuttiness of the crepes.