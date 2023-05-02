Fashion’s Biggest Night! See Red Carpet Photos of Your Favorite Stars at the 2023 Met Gala

It’s almost time for fashion’s biggest night to roll out its red carpet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, where celebrities will unveil some of the industry’s most iconic designs at the 2023 Met Gala.

Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, is returning to her annual co-chair duties alongside pop star Dua Lipa, screenwriter Michaela Coel, actress Penelope Cruz and tennis star Roger Federer. Livestream hosts include several familiar faces as well: Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman, MTV star La La Anthony and journalist Derek Blasberg, in addition to the special correspondent, YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain.

The upscale event will kick off with countless stars arriving onto the red carpet wearing this year’s Met Gala theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The Costume Institution exhibition is honoring the last German fashion designer, who produced stunning looks for A-list brands, such as Fendi, Chanel and Balmain.

Prior to the annual event, several stars prepared for the high-class night weeks in advance. Actress Elle Fanning gave fans a snippet into what her incredible outfit choice would entail.

“I had an idea kind of quickly, I have to say,” the Girl From Plainville star told Variety. “I sort of sketch everything out, so I did a little sketch — an homage to Karl Lagerfeld, of course. I am truly going on theme. I have a good story behind the look that is special to me. I’m excited.”

Elle also weighed in on how it feels to walk the Met Gala red carpet, noting that it’s “major!”

“It’s very jam packed,” she added. “Honestly, it doesn’t matter who you are. You’re all on top of each other. You’re all getting out and you all have to wait in line.”

In the weeks leading up to the New York-based event, rumors surrounding Kim Kardashian’s attendance circulated online, with reports claiming that she wouldn’t be making an appearance. However, the Kardashians star didn’t pay any mind to the negative allegations.

At last year’s Met Gala, Kim made the bold and controversial decision to slim down to fit into the late Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” sparkling gown. After going on a super strict diet, the makeup mogul was able to fit into the relic, and she walked the red carpet with her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Since the Met Gala is a chance for celebrity couples to make their official debut or to just end the evening with a bang by dressing up together, viewers love to see the unique — and even downright weird — outfits they choose to wear every year.

Scroll down to see photos from the Met Gala red carpet!