Kathy Griffin revealed she has lung cancer and will be undergoing surgery to remove half of her left lung.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer,” the 60-year-old tweeted on Monday, August 2. “I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

She continued, “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully, no chemo or radiation after this, and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

“Of course I am fully vaccinated for COVID,” the comedian added. “The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious.”

Kathy also encouraged others to visit their doctors. “Please stay up to date on your medical checkups. It’ll save your life.”

Celebrities including Ross Mathews, Nikki Glaser, Andie Macdowell, Laverne Cox and more were quick to send their well-wishes following her announcement.

“Wow So brave. My heart is wide-open for you,” Andie shared via Instagram. “Thank God you found it early and a safe recovery.” Michael Rapaport commented, “SPEEDY RECOVERY” alongside several red hearts.

In an interview with Nightline, airing tonight, Kathy told coanchor Juju Chang she was diagnosed with only a few weeks ago.

“I’m still a little bit in shock,” she admitted. “As a friend of mine said, ‘How many kicks in the nuts can you take?’ And I’m like, ‘My nuts are pretty strong, but it’s a challenge.'”

Kathy is married to longtime boyfriend Randy Bick. Grace and Frankie star Lily Tomlin officiated the surprise ceremony on January 1, 2020, and Lily’s wife, Jane Wagner, was also in attendance as a witness.

Kathy took to social media to announce her plans to tie the knot right after the clock struck midnight. She later tweeted, “The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes … LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!”

Nightline airs on ABC at 12:35 a.m. ET.