Unbothered, party of one! Alana Thompson (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) got the last word after shutting down a troll on social media amid her weight loss journey.

The From Not to Hot star made it clear haters won’t be permitted on her Instagram page after sharing a playful new video with fans. “Your opinion [doesn’t] make my money [smiley face emoji]. [I know, I know] my mirror is dirty,” she captioned a Boomerang clip on Monday, November 23, with her tongue sticking out while posing in the bathroom.

“It does tho —,” one social media user argued. Although Alana, 15, eventually turned off her comments, she did carve out some time to clap back. “It doesn’t hun. I make money if you like me or not [laughing emoji],” the WE tv alum replied.

Another social media user argued that Alana is only famous because of her larger-than-life persona on TV. “You made money because everyone has a positive opinion about you, which got [your] views up and gained you popularity. If nobody liked you, then it wouldn’t have been the same,” the person claimed.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star told off that social media user in a separate response, writing, “But your one hating opinion toward me ain’t going to stop my money from coming in, so I could really care less [kissing face emoji.”

Alana was only 5 years old when she first appeared on the series Toddlers & Tiaras and became a breakout star, leading to her own self-titled spinoff series.

In recent weeks, the teen decided to follow in the footsteps of her famous mother, Mama June Shannon, who embarked on an incredible fitness journey in 2017. “Looking pretty. Are you working on losing weight also?” a fan asked after Alana posted a selfie on October 28. “Yes ma’am,” the former TLC star confirmed.

Alana will likely get plenty of support from her mom, considering June, 41, exclusively told In Touch she is hoping to shed 70 pounds after gaining weight amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“With this quarantine, it is kind of hard,” June revealed in November about the expectations she has amid her exercise and diet changes. “I’ll never be back down to like 140 [pounds] and that’s OK with me. Probably my goal now is to be like 200.”