Diddy‘s son Christian Combs was spotted wearing a shirt honoring his late mother, Kim Porter, days after her father called out the embattled mogul.

Over the weekend, Christian, 26, was seen hanging out with family by the pool. He was all smiles while wearing a white shirt that read ‘Forever KP’ in large black letters.

For years, Christian has used the hashtag “Forever KP” on social media posts that reference Kim.

Kim died on November 15, 2018, at the age of 47. Kim and Diddy, 54, dated on and off from 1994 to 2007. On top of Christian, the duo had twins, D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs.

Last week, Kim’s father, Jake Porter, slammed Diddy after the release of a video showing the entertainer beating his former girlfriend Cassie, 37, in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2016.

Diddy apologized for his actions on the video. He said in a video posted on Instagram following the release of the tape, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

“I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he added. “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

The video was released months after Diddy settled a bombshell lawsuit filed by Cassie accusing her ex of raping and physically abusing her during their 11-year relationship. Before the settlement, Diddy’s lawyer said about Cassie’s lawsuit, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”

Mike Coppola / Getty

“You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that,” Jake, 78, told Rolling Stone. “It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy.” Jake told the outlet he never saw Diddy get physical with his daughter. “I didn’t know he could stoop that low,” Jake added.

“I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.” Kim’s father detailed his daughter’s relationship with Diddy. “They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don’t think he has any idea what love is,” he said.

Jake told Rolling Stone his “concern is the children” following the video of Cassie and Diddy. Cassie’s lawsuit was the start of an avalanche of legal issues for Diddy. After the settlement, a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal sued Diddy for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1991.

Then, two additional lawsuits were brought by woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe over alleged sexual assaults. Diddy posted a statement after the fourth case was filed. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” he said. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

In February, a music producer named Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual misconduct and assault. He claimed Diddy groped and touched his butt while he worked on the rapper’s latest album The Love Album. Diddy’s lawyer trashed Lil Rod. She said, “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”

Samir Hussein / Getty

She added, “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Diddy’s homes were also raided as part of a federal sex trafficking probe.

His lawyer accused the feds of a “a gross overuse of military-level force.”

Following the raids, the lawyer said, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.

Steve Granitz / Getty

He added, “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

No criminal charges have been filed against him.