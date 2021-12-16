Exclusive Jersey Shore’s Nicole Polizzi Gives Cryptic Update About Vinny and Akielia’s Romance After ‘Double Shot’

Enough said! Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi exclusively gave In Touch a cryptic update about Vinny Guadagnino and Akielia Rucker’s relationship after the finale of Double Shot at Love.

“I’m pretty sure there’s gonna be another Double Shot, let’s just say that,” Nicole, 34, quips. Neither Vinny, 34, nor Akielia, 28, have spoken publicly about their current relationship status since the MTV series wrapped on Thursday, December 9.

The Staten Island native chose Akielia during the finale after eliminating his other two finalists, Erika DeVito and Emily “Peachy” Piccinonno.

“That sucked,” Vinny tweeted during the finale. He still has yet to post any photos of AK and does not currently follow her on Instagram.

For her part, Akielia, who still follows the reality star on the social media platform, has been sharing shady quotes. “Having a romantic man is really top tier. That nonchalant no effort s—t is not it,” a quote on her Instagram Story read on December 16.

While Vinny’s love life is still surrounded by questions, [Snooki also dished on Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s engagement to Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“They’re just enjoying their engagement right now. They’re not rushing into anything,” Nicole dishes about the Jersey Shore couple, who got engaged in February 2021. “It’s still a COVID world, and you know, once you’re ready, you want it to be magical. So, I just feel like they’re enjoying being engaged and loving each other.”

Snooki, JWoww, 35, and Vinny all reunited for the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premieres on MTV on Thursday, January 6.

The Snooki Shop founder gushes that the season was “so much fun” to film with her castmates and revealed she even brought her daughter, Giovanna, along for the trip.

“I never really got to bring my kids yet because they’re in school. I don’t wanna pull [them out]. So, when I go on vacations, I only go for like two days,” the reality starlet explains. “I hate being away from the kids, but I ended up going for a little bit longer because I brought Giovanna. So, I’m excited for everyone to see sissy and her hanging out with all the other kids. It’s just so cute.”

Nicole also shares sons Lorenzo and Angelo with husband Jionni LaValle.