Sister Wives star Meri Brown was in one plural marriage already but responded to rumors she got married “four times” in a hilarious post while announcing her new business launch on Wednesday, May 8.

The TLC star shared four different pictures of her photoshopped in wedding dresses next to different grooms in posts from fan pages claiming Meri, 53, gets married in season 19 of Sister Wives.

“Not only did I launch my Worthy Up biz this week, apparently I also got married! Four times! And I’m sure there’s more to come!” she wrote in the caption along with laughing emojis, adding, “This girl over here is BUSY!

Meri then took on a more serious note, telling followers, “Listen, don’t slow down on your life. Keep it full speed ahead. Do something every day that moves you in the direction of your dreams. We only have this one life, and it gets shorter every day. Don’t get to the end of it and wonder what could have been.”

Meri Brown/Instagram

She added, “Even if you want to get married four times in a week, do it.”

Meri announced her “passion project” in an April 26 company Facebook post, telling fans, “[Worthy Up] has been in the works for a while, and it’s so fun to see it finally come to fruition! I’ve spent the better part of the past decade taking a good look at myself and figuring out who I am, what I want, and where I’m going. I had to Worthy Up.”

“This community is a place where I will share my personal experiences of growth and hope to support you in your journey, too,” she added.

Meri shared the sentiment on the website’s homepage.

“Let’s embark on this journey together – a journey where the strength of community propels us towards personal growth, empowerment, and a profound sense of worthiness. Together, we rise, we thrive, and we inspire. Welcome to a vibrant community where your story matters, and your journey is celebrated,” she added on the page that greeted possible new members.

Meri is back on her own path following her February split from Amos Andrews after four months of dating.

“Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship,” she told fans in an Instagram post.

Meri said she was not looking to date again at the time, writing, “When the time is right for me, I will dip my toes into this process again,” adding, “This is a time in my life to prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution and I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!”

The reality star announced her split from husband Kody Brown in January 2023.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the former couple said in a statement, “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”