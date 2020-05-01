Say it ain’t so! 90 Day Fiancé star Rosemarie Vega might have left Big Ed Brown after he revealed he wants to get a vasectomy on the upcoming episode of the hit TLC show.

“She’s not answering my texts, and she’s not answering my phone calls,” Ed, 54, said in the sneak peek clip after revealing to her he doesn’t want more children the night before. “And when I woke up this morning, she was gone.”

TLC

“I’m really worried,” Ed admitted. “She didn’t leave a message with the front desk. I looked all around the hotel. But she’s nowhere to be seen. I don’t know where she is. I’m really confused and I’m sad.”

According to Ed, he was under the impression Rose, 23, was pining for his affection while he was still figuring out what his heart wanted. Since Rose’s sudden disappearance, it looks like the tables have turned.

“Coming into this vacation, I thought she [wanted] to marry me. It was really more about me trying to figure out for myself: Was Rose the one that I wanted?” he explained. “Now it’s Rose really sorting out for herself whether or not she wants to be with me.”

Ahead of the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Rose went off on Big Ed for how he treated her on camera in a now-deleted Instagram Live video. “How dare you,” she said to Ed in a clip captured by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates on Thursday, April 23. “[Ed] doesn’t really care [about] me. He just wants to be famous, that’s why he’s doing that … He did not even give me a penny.”

Following her rant, she seemed to be singing a different tune in a post shared on April 28. “Remember, if people talk about you behind your back, it only means you are two steps ahead of them,” Rose she wrote at the time. “Be happy for them and always think positive. God has [a] great plan for me. Not now, but soon.”

Although the 90 Day couple has yet to confirm if they are still together, it’s definitely not looking good.