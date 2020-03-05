Speaking her truth. Demi Lovato revealed the shocking details of her relapse during an emotional interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The 27-year-old was applauded for her honesty on the Thursday, March 5, episode.

“I have to preface it with the fact that I got sober at 19, so I got sober at an age where I wasn’t legally allowed to drink,” she began to tell Ellen DeGeneres before divulging what led up to her relapse. “I took on the approach of a one-size-fits-all solution which is — sobriety,” she reiterated. “We ran with it and it worked for a long time.”

Courtesy of EllenTube

Demi continued to explain that as she began to struggle with an eating disorder, she started her to question her decision to stay sober. “It led me to be really, really unhappy. My bulimia got really bad and I asked for help and I didn’t receive the help that I needed. So, I’m stuck in this unhappy position and I‘m thinking to myself, ‘I’m six years sober, but I’m miserable. I’m even more unhappy then I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?’”

The songstress then went on to tell the comedienne that she had struggled with abandonment issues as a child, and once her team heard she might relapse, they “played on that fear” and left. To cope, Demi turned to alcohol. “That night, I went to a party and there was other stuff there and it was only three months before I ended up in the hospital with an OD.” The brunette beauty was hospitalized in the summer of 2018 due to an apparent drug overdose. Since then, she has been working on staying sober and getting back on top as the powerhouse she is.

“Ultimately, I made the decisions that got me to where I am today,” Demi continued. Despite her hardships, the “Anyone” singer was able to overcome her struggles and sent a message to fans that may be going through a similar experience. “If you do go through this, you yourself can get through it,” she said, “You are a 10 out of 10 and don’t forget it.”