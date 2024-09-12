What the Original Cast of ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Looks Like Today! Where They Are Now

Drake may like to say he ~started from the bottom~, but we know where he really started — at Degrassi Community School!

The “One Dance” rapper got his start on Degrassi: The Next Generation — though back then, he was known as Aubrey Graham and he portrayed the character of Jimmy.

While many Degrassi fans know where Drake is now, others are wondering where the rest of the cast is now.