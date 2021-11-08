Written in partnership with Thomas Herd.

What is Industrial style in home decor? It’s an interior design style that blends modern, urban elements with rustic, vintage ones to give your home the look of a stylish loft or even your favorite coffee-house. The point is you don’t even have to live in a loft; you can recreate the loft ambiance by throwing in the right decor pieces. The style is on-trend and quite a few companies offer a wide range of options. However, going industrial in your décor won’t be a mammoth task with Valyou Furniture’s Foundry brand that offers various collections to cater to the most demanding needs and tastes.

The Foundry addresses any industrial decor project with ease and elegance by offering appointments for every room or a zone of a loft’s undivided space. The founder of Valyou Furniture, Shaul Rappoport, has a special affinity for industrial style having furnished his first San Diego loft years ago. The inspiration with the theme has stayed with him ever since and manifested itself in the creation of the Foundry brand. “I fell in love with industrial interiors and … chose to furnish the condo with all vintage industrial pieces. The issue was that those pieces were not so mainstream, so it was very hard to find them. It felt like collecting art, ” reminisces Shaul. But, thanks to Shaul and his brainchild Foundry brand, you don’t have to look hard for those pieces; Valyou Furniture has them in abundance.

From the living room to storage, from the office to bedroom, and the dining area, every square foot of a loft or your industrial-style apartment can be furnished in one go without leaving the company website. Whether you are a fan of the bare, minimalistic look, rugged motifs, or you prefer a quantum of luxury in your home decor, Foundry’s industrial desks, cabinets, TV stands, bookcases, side tables, chairs, and many more will accentuate the rugged beauty of exposed brick walls, high concrete ceilings, floors, vintage beams, and other loft-style aesthetics.

“Foundry is mixing modern styles with vintage references to create unexpected and eye-catching combinations. That’s what our customers are looking for, so that’s what we are bringing,” explains Eddie Casillo, Valyou’s CMO.

