Dean McDermott responded to Tori Spelling’s recent divorce filing with some demands of his own. The former Chopped: Canada host, 57, is requesting spousal support, as well as joint physical and legal custody of their children, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

“Tori isn’t surprised that Dean is asking for money,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “She says that it’s typical of him to want to milk whatever financial support he can squeeze out of her.” But the Beverly Hills, 90210, alum, 51, doesn’t play when it comes to the kids. She is gunning for sole custody. “Tori knows that Dean loves them, but going for an obvious payday via the children and child support really upset her,” admits the insider. “You can bet that it’s going to get ugly in court.”