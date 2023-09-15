David Foster and Katharine McPhee opened up about the death of their son’s nanny, Yadira Calito, one month after she died.

“It’s been tough for [Katharine],” David, 73, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 14, in a joint interview with the American Idol alum, 39. “Yeah, it’s been tough. She’s managing.”

Yadira died following an accident at Hamer Toyota dealership in San Fernando Valley on August 9, which occurred when an 84-year-old woman crashed a Toyota RAV4 into the customer reception area. The nanny was pinned under the car and dragged for 20 feet. She was eventually freed from under the SUV and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she was ultimately pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the driver ​accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes while taking her car in for service. Two employees at the dealership were also injured in the incident, though were both expected to make full recoveries.

Before details of Yadira’s death were announced, Katharine revealed her family had suffered a loss when she said she would miss two shows with David in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 11.

“Dearest Jakarta fans, It’s with a heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run,” the mother of one wrote in a statement via Instagram. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

Katharine continued, “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine.”

While the “Over It” singer traveled back to the United States, David remained in Indonesia to perform the shows.

Two weeks after Yadira’s death, David and Katharine performed at a private event in Ravello, Italy, on August 22. The couple – who tied the knot in 2019 – were joined by Katharine’s former Waitress costar Erich Bergen.

Yadira worked as the nanny for their 2-year-old son, Rennie David. While Rennie is Katharine’s only child, David is the father to adult daughters Amy, Allison, Sara, Erin and Jordan.

David and Katharine have mostly kept their grieving out of the spotlight, they clearly had a close bond with Yadira. The “Terrified” singer has even been open about relying on the help of others to raise Rennie.

“I bow down to these women who just do it completely on their own, but you know, you say it takes a village, and it does because babies need lots of attention,” Katharine told People in October 2021. “And I think it’s healthy for babies to have multiple people around them who love them, friends, families, nannies. I mean, whoever you can, just [to] help you out — and it also, in turn, helps the baby.”