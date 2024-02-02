darius rucker slammed by ex kate quigley after arrest

Life wasn’t all “beer and sunshine” for Darius Rucker after he was arrested and booked on three misdemeanor drug charges on Thursday, February 1. After news of his legal troubles broke, the country singer was slammed by his ex Kate Quigley.

“Yes. I’ve heard,” Kate, 42, wrote on X. “All I can say is Karma.” In a second message, which has since been deleted, the comedian shared a photo of herself in a bikini with the caption, “Mood when you hear your d-bag ex got arrested.”

Darius, 57, was charged with two counts of alleged simple possession and/or casual exchange of a control substance, as well as allegedly having an expired car registration, TMZ confirmed. He was reportedly released on a $10,500 bond.

The former Hootie and the Blowfish singer’s lawyer confirmed the news of his arrest to Entertainment Tonight. “Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges,” the attorney said.

Darius and Kate briefly dated after he separated from his wife, Beth Leonard, in 2020. It’s unclear exactly when they split, but the actress confirmed that they were broken up after her accidental overdose in September 2021.

“Hi Darius, Could u plz refrain from making public comments about my health or well-being since u haven’t called once to see how i’m doing & have no clue?” she wrote on social media at the time, after the “Alright” singer spoke to reporters about her condition. “Thanks Boo Boo!!!”

Darius and Beth, 46, had been married for 20 years when they split. They share two adult children, while the songwriter also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

“[The divorce] hurts and you feel like a failure,” he previously admitted. “But we’re still a family. A piece of paper is not going to change that. We’re still a family and that’s all because Beth is awesome. She knows it’s best for the kids and she’s a great human being.”

The estranged couple’s divorce has not been finalized yet. Darius wrote his latest single, “Never Been Over,” about the heartbreaking split. “It’s just one of those songs and I love it,” he gushed. Of writing the song, he added, “[I] was like, ‘Man, that was therapy right there.’”

“You have to [be forgiving] because life goes on,” Darius admitted. “Your kids are still your kids and you have a life and you try to make the best of it. Like I always say, [Beth] is a saint. She’s an amazing human being and she’s a great mom. And we get through life.”