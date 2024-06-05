Dancing for the Devil’s Miranda Derrick Breaks Silence

Netflix’s docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult featured Miranda Derrick’s family claiming she was being abused by a man named Robert Shinn and was part of a cult. The dancer recently broke her silence and refuted the accusations.

“I want to start by saying that I appreciate the concern that has been expressed for my well-being. Due to pending litigation, in which I am a plaintiff in a defamation lawsuit, it’s not appropriate for me to comment on specific allegations. Though I will state that I do not condone abuse in any way,” Miranda, 27, wrote in a lengthy statement she published to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 4.

She said that because she’s currently a “plaintiff in a defamation lawsuit,” it was “inappropriate for her to comment on specific allegations.”

In Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, Miranda’s sister, Melanie Ekeler, and their parents claimed that Miranda had completely cut off ties with them, but Miranda felt that the docuseries didn’t accurately portray everything that happened.

“I love my Mom, Dad and Melanie and they will forever be a part of my life. The truth is, we just don’t see eye to eye at this time. I believe that this documentary is a one-sided story,” Miranda continued in her statement. “I gave my life to Jesus Christ in 2020 and asked my family for some space in the very beginning to collect my thoughts and my new walk I wanted to take with God.”

The TikTok star alleged that she told Melanie, 25, that she wanted to continue their shared social media account, but Melanie “logged her out” and then “denied her request” when Miranda asked for access again.

Netflix

“My family didn’t honor the space I asked for and I saw a different side of them I’ve never seen before,” Miranda wrote. “Honestly, it made me mad, frustrated and annoyed that they were being so overbearing and chaotic.”

Miranda admitted that she had been “getting together” with her family over the past few years and that she and Melanie were working on their relationship. However, she said that Dancing for the Devil had “created a further challenge” as she “worked to overcome this public attack.”

Miranda ended her statement by saying, “No one likes to be portrayed as their [sic] brainwashed/not in control of her own life/shell of herself/human trafficked daughter/sister when that just isn’t the truth. I would have preferred that my family’s circumstances remain private. I’m forced and feel like I have no other choice but to defend myself because of all of this. I can’t convince anything to believe anything. I am just a woman trying to live my life. I am not a victim, I am not in any harm, I am not being abused.”