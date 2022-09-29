Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more.

What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?

While Coolio’s official cause of death has not yet been revealed, TMZ reported that law enforcement sources say the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s death was not related to drugs or drug paraphernalia.

An autopsy and toxicology test will be conducted in order to determine his official cause of death.

When Did Coolio Die?

Coolio’s rep confirmed that the “Fantastic Voyage” rapper died in a statement on In Touch in a statement on September 28.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” Sheila Finegan​ said. “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

His longtime manager, Jarez Posey, also confirmed the California native’s passing. Jarez told TMZ that Coolio was visiting a friend’s home in Los Angeles and went to use the bathroom, which he failed to leave. After the concerned friend called out to see if Coolio was responsive, he found the hip hop star lying on the floor.

EMTs were called to the scene soon after and Coolio was pronounced dead, the site reported.

How Did Coolio’s Famous Friends React to His Death?

Coolio began his music career in the late 1980s. He achieved massive success when he released his hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise” in 1995, which was featured in the Michelle Pfeiffer film Dangerous Minds. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became the biggest hit of his career.

Shortly after the news of his passing broke, Michelle paid tribute to her former collaborator via Instagram. “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short,” she wrote. “As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack – which I think was the reason our film saw so much success.”

The Hairspray actress continued, “I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.”

Some of Coolio’s other career accomplishments included performing the theme song for the 1990s Nickelodeon hit Kenan and Kel, as well as releasing the songs “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “C U When U Get There.”

In addition to his music career, he also pursued acting. Coolio appeared as himself in the 2009 web series Star-ving, while he also made guest appearances on the shows The Nanny, Teachers, Make My Day and Gravity Falls. The hitmaker was in preproduction for the movie Vegas High at the time of his death.